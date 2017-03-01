Alone and freezing: Poison oak and th...

Alone and freezing: Poison oak and the icy breeze are worth a solo...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New Times SLO

If you take a deep breath, you'll miss the turn like I'm doing right now. Wistfully staring at the open gate, I'm driving by it at 60 miles per hour with a semi-truck bearing down on me from behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Feb 27 spytheweb 3
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Feb 18 bob jay 1
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb 15 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC