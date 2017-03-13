Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees Censures New Member
The Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees took the unusual step of censuring one of their own Tuesday night just months after he joined the panel. The action against Dan Hilker stemmed from complaints against him, leading to an investigation and the resolution unanimously adopted Tuesday night.
