2 Vehicles Overturn in Crash on Highway 101 Near Santa Maria

Minor injuries were reported Tuesday after a two-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Highway 101 near Santa Maria, according to emergency dispatch reports. Less than 30 minutes later, CHP dispatchers were alerted to a dog igloo in a lane.

