'Whipping Man' Reveals Post Civil War Repression, Reality
PCPA presents The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez, a story that methodically peels back layer upon layer of repressed feelings, hopes, dreams and dark secrets. The play is being staged March 9 through 26 in Severson Theatre on the Allan Hancock College campus, Santa Maria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC