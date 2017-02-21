Weightlifter Adrienne Osuna shares bo...

Weightlifter Adrienne Osuna shares body composition photo

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Mother-of-four who went from a size 16 to a size 10 says she actually only lost ONE POUND, insisting that her incredible transformation is thanks to a change in 'body composition' A mother of four and passionate weightlifter has shared an amazing photo of her physical transformation on social media - revealing that she has only lost one pound even though her body looks radically different. Adrienne Osuna, 31, who blogs about her healthy habits, went through years of yo-yo dieting from middle school to adulthood, losing weight before gaining it again and struggling with binging.

Santa Maria, CA

