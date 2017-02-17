Thousands of Santa Maria students skip class to protest Trump
More than 7,000 students were missing from Santa Maria elementary schools on Thursday while walkouts, strikes and business closures took place nationwide as part of the "Day Without Immigrants" - a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies. In San Luis Obispo County, three downtown SLO restaurants shut their doors and students demonstrated at Paso Robles High School.
