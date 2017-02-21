The Santa Maria Valley Revs Up for the Saint Patrick's Day Car Show Hosted By Knights of Columbus
The 6th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Car Show is put on by the Knights of Columbus St. Louis De Montfort Council 11137 in the Santa Maria Valley. SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- - The 6th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Car Show is put on by the Knights of Columbus St. Louis De Montfort Council 11137 in the Santa Maria Valley , and offers a fun, festive and community-minded event for the Saint Patrick's Day holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC