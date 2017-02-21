The Santa Maria Valley Revs Up for th...

The Santa Maria Valley Revs Up for the Saint Patrick's Day Car Show Hosted By Knights of Columbus

The 6th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Car Show is put on by the Knights of Columbus St. Louis De Montfort Council 11137 in the Santa Maria Valley. SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- - The 6th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Car Show is put on by the Knights of Columbus St. Louis De Montfort Council 11137 in the Santa Maria Valley , and offers a fun, festive and community-minded event for the Saint Patrick's Day holiday.

