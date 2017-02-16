Suspect Driving Stolen Vehicle Collid...

Suspect Driving Stolen Vehicle Collides with Santa Maria Police Patrol Car

10 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a Santa Maria police car Thursday morning, leaving the officer with a minor injury. The white Honda Civic coupe, which had been reported as stolen from Santa Maria, was spotted by a patrol officer who initiated a pursuit before ending it after a couple of blocks, Sgt.

