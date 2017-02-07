St. Mary's School Celebrates Grandpar...

St. Mary's School Celebrates Grandparents

Friday Feb 3

Grandparents will be the honored guests at St. Mary's School in Santa Maria on Friday, Feb. 3. when students celebrate Grandparents Day. The event, starting with Mass at 10:30 a.m., marks the concluding activities of National Catholic Schools Week at St. Mary's School.

