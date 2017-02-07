St. Mary's School Celebrates Grandparents
Grandparents will be the honored guests at St. Mary's School in Santa Maria on Friday, Feb. 3. when students celebrate Grandparents Day. The event, starting with Mass at 10:30 a.m., marks the concluding activities of National Catholic Schools Week at St. Mary's School.
Read more at Noozhawk.
