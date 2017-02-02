Shoulder Tap Operation
On Thursday, 2/2/2017, the Santa Maria Police Department conducted a "Shoulder Tap" operation throughout the City of Santa Maria. The program is designed to reduce youth access to alcoholic beverages.
