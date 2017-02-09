Second Woman Dies of Injuries Suffered in Alleged DUI Crash in Orcutt
A second woman has died of injuries suffered in a suspected DUI crash in Orcutt on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said Friday. Tricia Jensen, 37, of Santa Maria was in critical condition after the single-vehicle, rollover accident, and remained on life support for days afterward, CHP Officer Dave Medina told Noozhawk.
