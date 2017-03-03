Scoop: Shark Tank on Abc - Friday, March 3, 2017
An entrepreneur from Santa Maria, California, shows the Sharks his product that takes the love of wine to the next level; an ophthalmologist and working mom from San Diego, California, impresses the Sharks with how she found time to create a special tool that helps women everywhere; two brothers from Agoura Hills, California, recycle old billboards that would otherwise go into landfills to make one-of-a-kind accessories, from wallets to surfboard covers; and the Sharks have high compliments for a man from San Francisco, California, and his revolutionary lozenges that can prevent overeating, master portion control and curb snacking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC