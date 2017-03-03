Scoop: Shark Tank on Abc - Friday, Ma...

Scoop: Shark Tank on Abc - Friday, March 3, 2017

An entrepreneur from Santa Maria, California, shows the Sharks his product that takes the love of wine to the next level; an ophthalmologist and working mom from San Diego, California, impresses the Sharks with how she found time to create a special tool that helps women everywhere; two brothers from Agoura Hills, California, recycle old billboards that would otherwise go into landfills to make one-of-a-kind accessories, from wallets to surfboard covers; and the Sharks have high compliments for a man from San Francisco, California, and his revolutionary lozenges that can prevent overeating, master portion control and curb snacking.

