Santa Maria taxi driver caught with loaded gun, drugs

5 hrs ago

After conducting an early morning traffic stop on a taxi, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies learned the driver was a felon who was carrying drugs and a loaded gun. At about 1 a.m. on Monday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a taxi cab for a traffic violation in the area of Tanglewood Drive and Driftwood Drive outside of Santa Maria.

