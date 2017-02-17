Santa Maria Police Awards Spotlight D...

Santa Maria Police Awards Spotlight Detectives Involved In MS-13 Murder Case

Thursday Feb 16

With unprecedented violence in Santa Maria, the detectives at the heart of a massive operation responsible for multiple arrests last year received top honors at the Police Department annual awards luncheon. Detective Andrew Brice received the Officer of the Year Award, while he and other members of the detective bureau accepted the Distinguished Team Award from Chief Ralph Martin during the luncheon at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Wednesday.

