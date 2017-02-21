Santa Maria Elks Honor Firefighters a...

Santa Maria Elks Honor Firefighters at Annual Appreciation Night

A Santa Barbara County fire captain and a Santa Maria city aircraft rescue firefighter were among the six honorees Wednesday night during a special annual dinner hosted for four decades. The Santa Marie Elks hosted the annual Firefighter Appreciation Night, where honorees from several agencies shared the spotlight, something they typically avoid, one chief noted.

