Santa Maria Elks Honor Firefighters at Annual Appreciation Night
A Santa Barbara County fire captain and a Santa Maria city aircraft rescue firefighter were among the six honorees Wednesday night during a special annual dinner hosted for four decades. The Santa Marie Elks hosted the annual Firefighter Appreciation Night, where honorees from several agencies shared the spotlight, something they typically avoid, one chief noted.
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
