Santa Maria Council to Consider Implementing District Elections for City
Threat of California Voting Rights Act lawsuit from unsuccessful council candidate prompts municipal staff to recommend dropping at-large process Santa Maria City Clerk Patti Rodriguez administers the oath of office for new Councilmen Mike Cordero, left, and Michael Moats in December 2016. The council is considering whether to move to district-based council elections from the current at-large voting.
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
