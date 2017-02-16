Santa Maria Council OKs Youth Safety Task Force
The Santa Maria City Council agreed to form a Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, another step in the battle to stem violence in the community. Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to create the task force, which is expected to include key elected officials and top representatives of agencies in the community.
