Running Rescue Dogs Get Starring Role in PBS Show, Animal Care Foundation Benefit
Shelter Me: Community Matters episode includes tale of St. Joseph High cross country team running with Santa Barbara County Animal Services dogs Under the watchful eye of St. Joseph High School cross country coach Luis Escobar, Marco Sanchez walks a Santa Maria Animal Shelter dog before joining fellow team members on a run with shelter canines. A special fundraiser will include the showing of a PBS program chronicling the heart-warming tale of Orcutt cross-country runners who hit the trails with shelter dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC