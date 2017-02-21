Road Maintenance Annual Plan Workshops

Road Maintenance Annual Plan Workshops

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Transportation Division will hold its road maintenance annual plan workshops tonight and tomorrow. The workshops will cover road maintenance activities in your area, the County's approach to pavement preservation, current and ongoing projects, and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

