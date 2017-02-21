People v. Cameron Wesley Oliver, Case No. 17CR0158
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that murder charges have been filed in connection with the February 6, 2017 traffic collision that killed Leann Rachel Stauffer and Tricia Jo Jensen of Santa Maria. Mr. Oliver is charged with two counts of murder, in violation of Penal Code section 187, and a felony violation of driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08% causing bodily injury to Brian Freeborn, in violation of Vehicle Code section 23153 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC