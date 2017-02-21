People v. Cameron Wesley Oliver, Case No. 17CR0158

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that murder charges have been filed in connection with the February 6, 2017 traffic collision that killed Leann Rachel Stauffer and Tricia Jo Jensen of Santa Maria. Mr. Oliver is charged with two counts of murder, in violation of Penal Code section 187, and a felony violation of driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08% causing bodily injury to Brian Freeborn, in violation of Vehicle Code section 23153 .

