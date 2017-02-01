Missing Autistic Teenager Located

Missing Autistic Teenager Located

A 19-year-old Santa Maria resident suffering from Autism is back home safely after what could have been a life-threatening experience. At approximately 2:10 p.m. on January 28, 2017, the caretakers at his residential home discovered he was missing.

