March against oil trains rained out, but fight persists

Monday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

In this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, a warning placard appears on a tank car carrying crude oil near a loading terminal in Trenton, N.D. A group of San Jose residents and activists are determined to block the flammable crude oil from passing through the city by train and have been urging residents to write letters of opposition. The group, which is committed to stopping oil company Phillips 66 from expanding its refinery in Santa Maria, also held a "divestment crawl" on Feb. 25 in Willow Glen where participants closed their accounts at major banks that have funded the Dakota Access Pipeline project, and replaced them with accounts at community banks and credit unions.

