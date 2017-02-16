Immigration Raids in Local Areas
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been conducting immigration raids throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties this past weekend. 161 foreign nationals were arrested during a 5-day operation in Southern California.
