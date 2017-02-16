Immigration Raids in Local Areas

Immigration Raids in Local Areas

Tuesday Feb 14

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been conducting immigration raids throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties this past weekend. 161 foreign nationals were arrested during a 5-day operation in Southern California.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at February 16 at 6:26AM PST

