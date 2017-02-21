Heavy Rains Cause Significant Damage ...

Heavy Rains Cause Significant Damage to Santa Barbara County Roads

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

Recent rains washed out big chunks of roadways in three northern Santa Barbara County locations, and those likely won't re-open anytime soon. Damage to roads, the Goleta Pier and more due to severe storms last week led county officials on Wednesday to proclaim a local emergency, citing heavy rains and winds Feb. 16 through 18. County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato signed the proclamation, which is expected to be ratified by the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Feb 18 bob jay 1
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb 15 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC