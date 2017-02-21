Heavy Rains Cause Significant Damage to Santa Barbara County Roads
Recent rains washed out big chunks of roadways in three northern Santa Barbara County locations, and those likely won't re-open anytime soon. Damage to roads, the Goleta Pier and more due to severe storms last week led county officials on Wednesday to proclaim a local emergency, citing heavy rains and winds Feb. 16 through 18. County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato signed the proclamation, which is expected to be ratified by the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday in Santa Barbara.
