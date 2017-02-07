Gunshot Victim Apparently Shot Himsel...

Gunshot Victim Apparently Shot Himself, Santa Maria Police Say

A man who showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center last week with a gunshot wound apparently shot himself, Santa Maria police said Wednesday. At 1 a.m. Jan. 31, police officers were dispatched to the Santa Maria hospital after 18-year-old Bobby Romero-Torrez showed up there with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

