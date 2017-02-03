Dubroff: Zodiac Aerospace acquisition may be good for Central Coast
A deal hatched in France in late January will reshape the future of one of the region's largest manufacturing enterprises. Zodiac Aerospace's sprawling Santa Maria operation, which builds fold-down seating for business class for Airbus and Boeing, will get a new owner later this year - at least if regulators approve.
