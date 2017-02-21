Defendant Held To Answer to Murder Charges in Fatal Santa Maria Stabbing
The lone adult arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in northeast Santa Maria early last year was held to answer to the charges after a preliminary hearing Thursday. Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen ruled sufficient evidence exists for the now-20-year-old Israel Gaspar Cruz to stand trial.
