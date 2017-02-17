'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Businesses, Fewer Students In Classrooms
Customers found favorite restaurants closed while teachers faced classrooms with fewer students Thursday during the Day Without Immigrants action in Santa Barbara County. From Santa Barbara to Santa Maria, restaurants and other businesses were shuttered to show support for the action involving a one-day boycott to protest the Trump administration's push to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and deportation of undocumented immigrants.
