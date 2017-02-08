Conference Focuses on Women as Leaders of Change
The Santa Barbara County Commission for Women will host a women's leadership conference "Women Building Community" from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Veterans' Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St., Santa Maria. The event is free to the public and includes a box lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC