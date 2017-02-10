Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estates Appoints Master Sommelier Will...

Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estates A...

Santa Maria, CA - Renowned California wine producer Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estates has appointed Master Sommelier Will Costello as Estate Brand Ambassador. Costello joins the winery with an impressive resume in the world of fine wine, most notably his distinction as a Master Sommelier by the American Chapter of the Court of Master Sommeliers.

