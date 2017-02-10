Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estates Appoints Master Sommelier Will...
Santa Maria, CA - Renowned California wine producer Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estates has appointed Master Sommelier Will Costello as Estate Brand Ambassador. Costello joins the winery with an impressive resume in the world of fine wine, most notably his distinction as a Master Sommelier by the American Chapter of the Court of Master Sommeliers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC