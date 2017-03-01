Arraignment Hearing Continued For Driver Charged With Murder in Orcutt DUI Crash
A man charged with driving drunk in an Orcutt crash that killed two of his passengers made a brief appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday morning, but did not enter a plea. Cameron W. Oliver, 25, of Santa Maria, was charged with murder last week in connection with a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed one woman instantly and critically injured another woman who died days later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC