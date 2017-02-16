2nd Victim in Fatal Orcutt Rollover Crash Remains on Life Support
Tricia Jensen, 37, of Santa Maria was critically injured in alleged DUI accident that killed Leann Stauffer, 37, of Santa Maria Flowers, candles and crosses mark the spot along Highway 135 in Orcutt where Leann Stauffer of Santa Maria was killed and Tricia Jensen of Santa Maria was critically injured early Monday in a suspected DUI crash. A woman who was severely injured early Monday in a rollover crash in Orcutt that claimed the life of another woman remained on life support two days later at a Santa Barbara hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.
