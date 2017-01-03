Weather Hits Pause Button in Santa Barbara County Before Continuing Parade of Storms
Santa Barbara County woke Monday to overcast but dry skies after a night of thunderstorms . The region is taking a breather from the month's parade of rainstorms before wet weather returns Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC