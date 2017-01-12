Wanted Felons Apprehended
The Compliance Response Team, with assistance from Sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau detectives, Santa Barbara County Probation officers and Santa Maria Police Department officers, served a search warrant yesterday, January 11, 2017, at approximately 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Channel Drive in Santa Maria. The search was in response to two wanted felons, 35-year-old Mario Delgado and 34-year-old Francine Correa of Santa Maria, who were in violation of their AB109 Community Supervision conditions.
