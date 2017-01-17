UCSB Police Officer Found Guilty Of Misdemeanor DUI, Jury Deadlocks On Second Count
A UCSB police officer was found guilty of misdemeanor driving under the influence, but jurors deadlocked on the second charge against Antonio "Tony" Magaa in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Wednesday. The jury of four women and eight men returned with its verdict in Judge John McGregor's courtroom in Santa Maria.
