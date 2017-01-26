Teen Injured After Being Struck by Ve...

Teen Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Santa Maria

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Noozhawk

A 17-year-old girl suffered major injuries when she was struck by a vehicle Monday morning, Santa Maria police said. At approximately 8:18 a.m., police were dispatched to the scene of Camino Colegio and Miller Street, in front of Miller Elementary School and a few blocks from Santa Maria High School.

