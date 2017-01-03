Spring Classes Blooming at Hancock's ...

Spring Classes Blooming at Hancock's Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg Centers

Thursday Jan 5

There is still time to register for nearly 100 classes available for spring semester at Allan Hancock College's Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg AFB centers. Classes begin the week of Jan. 23. The majority of Lompoc Valley classes are semester-length courses that begin the week of Jan. 23 and end the week of May 22. These include multiple courses in psychology, English, math, personal and career exploration, economics, art and more.

