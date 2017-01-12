Science Saturdays Experiments with New Eco Programs

Utilities Department and Discovery Museum Offer New Programs to "Science Saturdays" The Santa Maria Utilities Department announces the start of three new educational programs beginning Saturday, Jan. 14, on Science Saturdays at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum. Science Saturdays are held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St. The Vermicomposting program will allow participants to look at live worms and cocoons under a microscope, and see a working worm bin.

