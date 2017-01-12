Science Saturdays Experiments with New Eco Programs
Utilities Department and Discovery Museum Offer New Programs to "Science Saturdays" The Santa Maria Utilities Department announces the start of three new educational programs beginning Saturday, Jan. 14, on Science Saturdays at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum. Science Saturdays are held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St. The Vermicomposting program will allow participants to look at live worms and cocoons under a microscope, and see a working worm bin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC