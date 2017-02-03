Santa Maria Reports 2nd Shooting in 3 Days on City's Streets
A man was shot early Tuesday in Santa Maria, the second such incident on the city's streets in three days, according to the Santa Maria Police Department . The victim, an 18-year-old Santa Maria man whose name was not released, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center at about 1 a.m., said Lt.
