Santa Maria Driver Sentenced For Vehicular Manslaughter In Pedestrian's 2015 Death
A Santa Maria driver who pleaded guilty to killing a pedestrian was sentenced to six years in state prison Thursday, but lost credit for the time he already has spent in custody. Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor sentenced Ismael Lares, 35, to six years in state prison for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, as spelled out in the original plea deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
