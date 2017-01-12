Santa Maria 16-Year-Old GIrl Sentenced For Baby's Murder
A 16-year-old girl convicted of killing her newborn baby must spend at least six months - and possibly longer - in a residential treatment program, a judge decided Thursday. Santa Maria Juvenile Court Judge Arthur Garcia handed down the sentence in the case involving the girl who is referred to in court as Maribel S. due to her age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC