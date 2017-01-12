Santa Maria 16-Year-Old GIrl Sentence...

Santa Maria 16-Year-Old GIrl Sentenced For Baby's Murder

A 16-year-old girl convicted of killing her newborn baby must spend at least six months - and possibly longer - in a residential treatment program, a judge decided Thursday. Santa Maria Juvenile Court Judge Arthur Garcia handed down the sentence in the case involving the girl who is referred to in court as Maribel S. due to her age.

