Orange County Trial Delayed 2 Weeks For Santa Maria Man Charged With Killing Mother
The planned Orange County trial for a Santa Maria man charged with killing his mother for financial gain has been delayed until the end of January. Attorneys for Gabriel Antonio Espinoza, 32, and the prosecution team met in Orange County Superior Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.
