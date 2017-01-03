Noon Year's Eve Celebration Caps Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's 20th Year
Armed with creatively crafted noisemakers and recently made party hats, children rang in the new year while dancing at noon Saturday in Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum hosted its annual Noon Year's Eve party, a family celebration to let children greet 2017 - albeit a bit earlier than the rest of California.
