Michael Jackson spoof show scrapped after family complaints

FILE PHOTOS: Pop star Michael Jackson flashes a peace sign in Santa Maria, California December 3,2002 and British actor Joseph Fiennes pauses during the filming of the movie 'The Games Maker' in Buenos Aires June 27, 2013 in a combination of file photos. A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.

