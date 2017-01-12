Mexican Ladies Social Club Gives $10,...

Mexican Ladies Social Club Gives $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Noozhawk

Members of the Mexican Ladies Social Club have presented a $10,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley . The Mexican Ladies Social Club raised the funds at its annual Black & White Ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec 29 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
Bakersfield People Are RUDE! Nov '16 brian 3
bakersfield people are rude! Nov '16 Central Coaster 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC