Marian Regional Medical Center Honore...

Marian Regional Medical Center Honored for Weight-Loss Surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Noozhawk

Marian Regional Medical Center's Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast is has received the Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Hospitals for the second year in a row. This evidence-based designation is the only award that identifies the country's best health care institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction, clinical excellence, and what women say they want from a hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec 29 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
Bakersfield People Are RUDE! Nov '16 brian 3
bakersfield people are rude! Nov '16 Central Coaster 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Santa Barbara County was issued at January 11 at 4:29AM PST

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC