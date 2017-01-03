Marian Regional Medical Center Honored for Weight-Loss Surgery
Marian Regional Medical Center's Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast is has received the Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Hospitals for the second year in a row. This evidence-based designation is the only award that identifies the country's best health care institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction, clinical excellence, and what women say they want from a hospital.
