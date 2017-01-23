Maldonado Doesn't Make Final Cut as T...

Maldonado Doesn't Make Final Cut as Trump's Ag Czar

Thursday Jan 19

Santa Maria strawberry grower and California's former Lt. Governor Abel Maldonado was passed over by President-elect Donald Trump to be Trump's Secretary of Agriculture despite vigorous lobbying by Hispanic business organizations and a letter of endorsement by Santa Barbara County Supervisor Peter Adam.

