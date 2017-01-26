Lompoc Homicide Suspect Makes Superior Court Appearance
The man arrested in connection with his girlfriend's death in Lompoc earlier this month appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Friday. A further arraignment hearing for William Delgado, 42, is planned for Feb. 14, according to Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC