Local Man Assaulted and Carjacked by Hitchhiker

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged assault and carjacking that occurred yesterday, January 3, 2017, in the Orcutt area. At approximately 3:45 p.m., a Santa Maria male in his twenties reported that he was driving his white GMC Sierra truck when he picked up an unknown hitchhiker in the area of Highway 101 and the Clark Avenue northbound onramp.

