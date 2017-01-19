la Zoo's Presents Wildly Romantic Adults Only Valentine Celebration Sex & the City Zoo,

Adults take their turn at one of Southern California's most family-friendly destinations as the Los Angeles Zoo presents SEX AND THE CITY ZOO, a wild Valentine's Day celebration dedicated to romance in the animal kingdom on Saturday, February 11, 2017, 5 to 7 pm, in the Zoo's Witherbee Auditorium. The lighthearted affair for ages 21 and older begins with a reception from 5 to 6 pm featuring tempting refreshments, wines and "animal walk-abouts," which include chats with keepers and the chance to observe small animals up close.

